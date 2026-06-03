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Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has reported significant progress in the expansion of Qatar’s wastewater infrastructure, with the total length of sewerage network assets increasing from 2,836 kilometres (km) in 2013 to 9,707 km in 2025, state-owned Qatar News Agency (QNA) said
The report, citing data released by Ashgal, said the expanded sewerage infrastructure includes:
- 3,326 km of wastewater collection networks
- 2,084 km of treated water distribution networks
- 494 km of major sewer pressure pipelines
- 911 km of household sewer connections
- 79,348 sewer manholes
- 165,924 surface water drainage inlets
Treatment and pumping infrastructure
The wastewater infrastructure portfolio currently comprises:
- 8 wastewater treatment plants
- 120 wastewater pumping stations
- 13 treated water pumping stations
- 71 groundwater and surface water pumping stations
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
(anoop.menon@lseg.com)
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