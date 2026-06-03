Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has reported significant progress in the expansion of Qatar’s wastewater infrastructure, with the total length of sewerage network assets increasing from 2,836 kilometres (km) in 2013 to 9,707 km in 2025, state-owned Qatar News Agency (QNA) said

The report, citing data released by Ashgal, said the expanded sewerage infrastructure includes:

3,326 km of wastewater collection networks

2,084 km of treated water distribution networks

494 km of major sewer pressure pipelines

911 km of household sewer connections

79,348 sewer manholes

165,924 surface water drainage inlets

Treatment and pumping infrastructure

The wastewater infrastructure portfolio currently comprises:

8 wastewater treatment plants

120 wastewater pumping stations

13 treated water pumping stations

71 groundwater and surface water pumping stations

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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