Doha: Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced on Tuesday that the development and expansion projects of sewage networks in the State of Qatar witnessed significant growth during the period from 2013 to 2025, which contributed to enhancing the operational efficiency of the infrastructure, keeping pace with rapid urban expansion, and providing more reliable and sustainable services to the community.

In a post on X (previously known as Twitter), Ashghal announced that the total assets of the sewer networks increased by 207 percent, from 2,836 kilometers in 2013 to 9,707 kilometers in 2025.

The data indicated that the sewer network assets include 3,326 kilometers of sewage network, 2,084 kilometers of treated water network, in addition to 494 kilometers of rising main pipelines, and 911 kilometers of house connections network.

The data also indicated that the network includes 79,348 drainage manholes and 165,924 surface water gullies.

In regard to stations and plants, Ashghal pointed out that the sewage infrastructure includes eight wastewater treatment plants, 120 foul sewer pumping stations, 13 TSE pumping stations and 71 ground and surface water pumping stations.

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