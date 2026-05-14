Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is progressing with the tender for the Doha South Sewage Treatment Works Improvement Works (Phase II) project in Doha.

The tender was issued on 24 November 2025, with bid submissions closing on 29 March 2026.

“The contract award is expected in June 2026,” a source aware of the details said, adding that it is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2029.

He said the project involves extensive infrastructure development, including civil works, construction of buildings, and installation of machinery. The project likely involves upgrading of existing sewage treatment processes and infrastructure to meet environmental standards and increased demand.

The project value, according to his estimates, is $180 million.

The scheme forms part of Qatar’s broader wastewater infrastructure development programme aimed at strengthening sewage treatment and environmental management capacity across the country.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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