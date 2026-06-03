Kuwait is expected to announce the winning bidder for the 1.1 gigawatt (GW) Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy - Phase III - Zone 1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project in the third quarter, according to a report by local Arabic language daily Al-Rai.

The report said the preferred bidder is expected to be announced within the next two months, with financial bids scheduled to be opened no later than mid-July 2026.

The project is located in the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park in Jahra governorate.

The winning bidder had initially been expected to be announced in June 2026.

Al-Rai had previously reported in January 2026 that three out of the six prequalified bidders had submitted technical proposals for the project.

It said bids were submitted by three consortia - Saudi Arabia's ACWA with Kuwait’s Alternative Energy Projects Company; UAE's Masdar with Kuwait's Fouad Alghanim & Sons General Trading and Contracting, and France's EDF Renewables with Kuwait's Abdullah Al Hamad Al Sagar and Brothers Company and South Korea's Korean Western Power Company (KOWEPO).

The Request for Proposal (RFP) for the project was issued in June 2025.

Zone 2 bid deadline extended

Meanwhile, Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) has extended the bid submission deadline for the 500 megawatt (MW) Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy - Phase III - Zone 2 to next month.

The Al-Rai report said the bid submission deadline was extended to 26 July following requests from bidders, adding that seven consortia and companies were bidding for the project.

The RFP for the project was issued in November 2025.

In February 2026, Zawya Projects had reported that KAPP and MEWRE had extended the bid submission deadline to end of April. The original bid submission deadline was 16 February 2026.

Six consortia and three companies had been prequalified to bid for the project, according to an October 2025 report by Zawya Projects.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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