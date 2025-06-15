Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) and the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has issued Request for Proposal (RFP) for the 1.1 gigawatts (GW) [or 1,100 megawatts (MW)] Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy - Phase III - Zone 1 Solar PV project, located within the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park (SREP) in Jahra Governorate, west of Kuwait City.

The RFP was issued to the two companies and four consortia prequalified for the project in August 2024. These are:

France’s TotalEnergies Renewables;

Vietnam's Trung Nam Construction Investment Corporation;

Consortium of Saudi’s ACWA Power with Kuwait’s Alternative Energy Projects Company;

Consortium of UAE’s Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) with local company Fouad Alghanim & Sons General Trading and Contracting;

Consortium of France’s EDF Renewables with local Abdullah Al Hamad Al Sagar and Brothers Company and South Korea's Korean Western Power Company;

Consortium of China’s Jinko Power with Japan’s JERA and local National Technology Enterprises Company.

The project scope also includes development, financing, design, supply, engineering, construction, testing, and commissioning of a 400 kV power transmission substation.

The deadline for submitting the technical and commercial bids is 14 September 2025 before 12.00 pm.

Theproject will be backed by a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy for a period of 30 years effective from the project's Commercial Operation Date (PCOD).

In May 2025, KAPP had invited prequalification applications for developing the 500MW Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy - Phase III - Zone 2 Solar PV project

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

