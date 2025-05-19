Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) has invited prequalification applications for developing the Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy (Phase III) Zone 2 project under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The 500 megawatts (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) power project will be developed as a design, finance, construct, operate, maintain and transfer project backed by a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy (MEWRE), according to an announcement by KAPP.

The submission period is from 18 May 2025 to 24 July 2025.

The project is located in Shagayah, within the administrative boundary of Jahra Governorate, approximately 100 km to the west of the capital Kuwait City.

Prequalified consortia for the 1,100 MW Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy (Phase III) Zone 1 were announced on 30 July 2024. Shortlisted groups included France’s TotalEnergies Renewables with Vietnam's Trung Nam Construction Investment Corporation; Saudi’s ACWA Power with Kuwait’s Alternative Energy Projects Company; UAE’s Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) with local company Fouad Alghanim & Sons General Trading and Contracting; France’s EDF Renewables with Abdullah Al Hamad Al Sagar and Brothers Company and Korean Western Power Company and China’s Jinko Power with Japan’s JERA.

KAPP and MEWRE were advised by Ernst & Young as lead and financial advisor, DLA Piper as legal advisor and DNV as technical and environmental advisor.

