Dubai’s property deals reached a record AED 66.8 billion ($18.2 billion) last month, marking a staggering 44% increase over a year ago amid a population boom.

One of the major growth drivers, the primary ready segment of the market saw total sales quadrupling to AED17.9 billion in May 2025, while the secondary ready segment logged AED 24 billion in sales, representing a 21% year-over-year growth in value, according to Property Finder.

Overall, the value of primary ready and off-plan sales rose by 65% to AED 37 billion, while total secondary sales grew 23% to AED 29 billion, achieving a new record.

The latest figures indicate strong sentiment in the market and sustained appetite for Dubai real estate. Property Finder noted that Dubai has recently seen a huge influx of new residents and visitors, a trend that drives strong demand for housing.

“With the remarkable growth in population this year, welcoming nearly 1,000 new residents each day – double last year’s daily visitor arrivals, demand for housing is poised to reach peak levels,” said Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder.

“Against this backdrop, the real estate market is enjoying positive momentum, fuelled by digital transformation, international investor appetite and a surge in demand for premium living.”

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com