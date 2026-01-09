Al Zorah Real Estate Development, the joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, has announced the completion of the sale of the two most expensive residential units ever in the Emirate of Ajman, comprising a luxury waterfront palace and a beachfront penthouse within Al Zorah City, near the anticipated Four Seasons Al Zorah Resort.

These record transactions reflect the rising momentum witnessed in the emirate’s luxury real estate market and the growing demand for the integrated coastal lifestyle offered by Al Zorah, combining exceptional location, low-density urban planning, design quality, and sustainable investment value.

The first transaction included the sale of an ultra-luxury five-bedroom beachfront palace within the Sea Glints Mansions project, valued at approximately AED30.8 million, setting a new record for residential properties in Ajman. The palace has a built-up area of 7,338 square feet and is situated on a 14,000 square foot plot, featuring high-end finishes including marble flooring, custom-designed woodwork, fully landscaped gardens with a private pool and jacuzzi, as well as kitchens and bathrooms equipped with international brands and advanced smart home systems.

The Sea Glints Mansions project comprises seven exclusive beachfront palaces and is located directly adjacent to the anticipated Four Seasons Al Zorah Resort. It recently won the award for Best Residential Development (2-9 Units) – Ajman at the Arabian Property Awards 2025–2026.

The company also announced the completion of the sale of a four-bedroom penthouse within the Sea Line Residences project, a luxury waterfront residential development in the tourist area of Al Zorah City, valued at AED9 million. The penthouse has an area of 4,612 square feet and offers spacious indoor and outdoor living spaces, high ceilings, and direct panoramic sea views with direct beach access. The project comprises only 99 residential units, scheduled for delivery in December 2026.

George Saad, Chief Executive Officer of Al Zorah Real Estate Development, stated,

“These exceptional sales reflect the growing confidence in Al Zorah’s vision, which places nature at the heart of urban planning and offers an integrated coastal living model that combines design quality and long-term value for residents and investors.”

Al Zorah City is located on an area extending to 5.4 million square meters of protected coastal landscape and is distinguished by an urban plan that respects environmental sustainability, comprising a natural mangrove reserve covering one million square meters, alongside integrated sports and recreational facilities, including Al Zorah Golf and Yacht Club, which features an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Nicklaus Design, a yacht marina, and an anticipated beach club.

This urban and environmental integration has contributed to attracting a diverse base of buyers and residents from multiple nationalities, thereby reinforcing Al Zorah’s position as one of the most prominent emerging residential and investment destinations in the UAE.