A Bahrain entrepreneur has launched a company specialising in smart cities solutions that will operate across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The group aims to deliver a qualitative shift in how individuals interact with cities by offering integrated solutions that create sustainable value for the real estate sector, businesses, and institutions, said Omar Al Khan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flowciti Group.

Flowciti provides advanced systems, digital platforms, and managed services that cover parking, mobility, access management, and urban experiences, contributing to service digitalisation and enhanced user experience across urban environments.

The Flowciti Group comprises four specialised companies operating within a unified ecosystem. ParkPoint delivers an integrated platform for parking management and urban mobility solutions; Rokket provides advanced system integration and service automation solutions serving smart cities, real estate, and infrastructure sectors; YooPlatform offers a modular suite of digital solutions covering access management, payments, entitlements, and user experience; and Viritti delivers complementary service solutions that support the broader ecosystem.

Al Khan the group is guided by a clear vision to create smarter and more connected cities, where technology, operational excellence, and user experience are seamlessly integrated.

“Through our companies, we deliver integrated solutions that redefine urban experiences, accelerate service digitalization, and generate tangible value for communities, businesses, and institutions. Our objective is to support the development of future ready cities across the region,” Al Khan said.

