Fakhruddin Properties, one of the UAE’s leading sustainability-oriented developers, and Holcim UAE, the leading partner for sustainable construction, have signed a MoU to jointly advance sustainable construction across the region.

The new partnership marks a significant regional milestone for Holcim as its first MoU signed with a Middle East-headquartered developer.

It underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its geographical reach and championing sustainable building solutions that support the UAE’s net-zero ambitions.

On the key announcement, CEO and Managing Director Yousuf Fakhruddin said: "This MoU supports the UAE’s national sustainability agenda and aligns with the 2015 Paris Agreement, reinforcing the UAE’s long-held commitment to achieving net-zero CO₂ emissions by 2050."

"We will work closely with Holcim UAE to reduce both embodied and operational carbon, promote circular economy principles, and scale practical sustainability solutions with full transparency," he stated.

"For example, low-carbon materials supplied by Holcim and other manufacturers will be a staple across our future projects. This partnership demonstrates that effective decarbonization requires joint efforts across developers, sustainable solution providers, as well as government and industry stakeholders, combining innovation with measurable climate action," he added.

Ali Said, CEO, Holcim UAE, said: "Sustainability is not just a goal, it is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration, transparency, and innovation. Through this partnership, we will embed low-carbon, circular, and resilient practices across the built environment."

"By ensuring traceability of materials along the entire value chain and integrating sustainable design and construction solutions, we will create communities that support wellbeing, respect the environment and nature, and set new benchmarks for sustainable development, starting with the UAE," he stated.

By leveraging Holcim UAE’s expertise in low-carbon and circular building solutions through its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, which includes a focus on the scaling up of sustainable construction, and Fakhruddin Properties’ sustainable development vision, the collaboration aims to deliver future-ready communities that balance environmental responsibility with social value.-TradeArabia News Service

