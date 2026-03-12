The Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Omotenioye Majekodunmi, has called for collective action across Africa to accelerate gas decarbonisation as part of efforts to achieve the continent’s climate sustainability goals.

Majekodunmi made the call in her keynote address at the Green Conference 2026 held in Lagos on Wednesday with the theme “Decarbonising Africa: Pathway to Climate Finance, Sustainable Growth and Green Economy”.

She stressed that African economies must balance the pressing need for industrialisation with climate responsibility, noting that both objectives can advance simultaneously through responsible development and fair resource use.

According to her, the role of gas in Africa’s energy transition must evolve to support low-carbon development rather than contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

“The role of gas and natural gas systems has not been to create high-emission greenhouse gas. It must become wind gas. This means ending heating and flaring, deploying advanced green sector technologies, integrating carbon capture, utilisation and storage, and designing future-ready wind and solar systems,” she said.

Majekodunmi explained that gas remains a critical energy source required to power heavy industries such as steel, cement, chemicals and fertiliser production, while also stabilising the rapid expansion of renewable energy across the continent.

She noted that Africa must leverage decarbonisation strategies to bridge its energy deficit while meeting global climate targets.

“Africa must approach the global climate challenge not from a position of limitation but opportunity. The future is decarbonised gas working alongside global energy needs while meeting climate targets,” she said.

The NCCC boss added that Nigeria had already taken concrete steps toward reducing emissions through policies designed to monitor and manage greenhouse gases.

“This framework establishes a robust architecture for monitoring emissions, driving reductions, building capacity and promoting climate awareness. It represents an important step toward ensuring that Africa’s gas economy reaches a low-carbon future,” she said.

“Ultimately, this transition is not just political; it is about growth, industry and prosperity.”

At the conference, the governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, was honoured with a Climate Champion Award for his administration’s environmental sustainability efforts.

Receiving the award on the governor’s behalf, the state Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Abubakar Musa, said the recognition affirmed the state government’s commitment to climate action.

“The award was given to our governor because of his commitment to the environment, most especially in the area of climate sustainability. This recognition shows that we are moving in the right direction,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Niger State Agency for Green Initiatives, Daniel Galadima, signed a Memorandum of Agreement with GreenPlinth Africa to distribute two million clean cookstoves to indigent residents in the state as part of efforts to expand access to clean energy.

In a related development, GreenPlinth Africa also signed another agreement with the government of Benue State aimed at unlocking climate finance and carbon investment opportunities.

The project, registered on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Global Climate Action Portal, will see the distribution of two million improved cookstoves to women, low-income earners and poor households across the state.

Deputy Managing Director and Chief Finance Officer of GreenPlinth Africa, Babatunde Aina, said beneficiaries would also receive ₦10,000 monthly stipends, free health insurance through enrolment in the National Health Insurance Scheme, as well as cooking accessories and briquette fuel.

The initiative is expected to improve indoor air quality, reduce respiratory illnesses and lower carbon emissions.

The agreement also includes plans to plant 100 million economic trees across Benue’s three senatorial districts while creating green jobs for youths and empowering women through skills acquisition programmes.

Director-General of the Benue State Council on Climate Change, Daniel Mailumo, described the agreement as a landmark step in the state’s drive towards achieving net-zero emissions.

He noted that the deployment of clean cookstoves would help rural households transition away from firewood to cleaner energy alternatives.

Also speaking, James Adenuga, Group Head of HSSE and Sustainability at Dangote Group, emphasised the importance of private sector participation in Africa’s decarbonisation efforts.

According to him, the private sector’s ability to make faster decisions and align investments with government policy makes it a critical partner in tackling climate change across the continent.

