Nigeria has recorded significant progress in biosphere conservation and ecosystem restoration efforts, the Director-General of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Dr Zacharia B. Yaduma, has said.

Yaduma made the disclosure in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Media Aide, Idara Umoh-Ido, while highlighting Nigeria’s participation at the 8th AfriMAB General Assembly holding in Livingstone, Zambia.

The FRIN Director-General, who also chairs the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) National Committee in Nigeria, presented the country’s national report on the implementation of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme at the continental gathering.

The assembly, taking place at the Avani Victoria Falls Resort from March 9 to 13, has drawn representatives of African National Committees of the UNESCO MAB Programme and managers of biosphere reserves across the continent.

According to Yaduma, Nigeria has recorded notable achievements in ecological restoration and biodiversity-based economic initiatives across designated biosphere reserves.

He said restoration of degraded ecosystems had been carried out in the Omo and Oban Biosphere Reserves, while biodiversity business initiatives had been introduced in Omo, Oban and Shere Hills reserves to promote sustainable livelihoods for host communities.

The FRIN Director-General added that about 4,700 beneficiaries had been trained in green economy and biodiversity business concepts as part of efforts to strengthen community participation in conservation activities.

Yaduma also disclosed that Shere Hills had recently been designated as a biosphere reserve, while a MAB Youth Network had been inaugurated to encourage youth involvement in environmental protection.

He noted that Nigeria’s current priorities under the programme include strengthening policy and legal frameworks, promoting the sustainability of biosphere reserves and supporting ecological research.

According to him, the country’s initiatives align with the Lima Action Plan and the Hangzhou MAB Strategic Action Plan guiding global biosphere reserve management.

The AfriMAB General Assembly, themed “Harnessing Africa’s Natural Resources Through Ecosystem-Friendly Technologies,” is examining strategies for sustainable resource utilisation, particularly in sectors such as mining and quarrying.

Other Nigerian delegates at the Assembly include the Conservator-General of the National Park Service, Dr Ibrahim Musa Goni; Prof Tayo Oyelowo, Desk Officer, MAB Secretariat, FRIN; Mr Bello Nuhu of the National Park Service; and Ms Ofure Blessed Aikhakhomon of the UNESCO Abuja Office.

