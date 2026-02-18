Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a resources investment company, has inaugurated a 5 MWp grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Berbera and launched the Green Berbera Vision - a structured transition of the city’s electricity system from diesel dependence to renewable-powered generation supported by battery storage, establishing Berbera as a model renewable transition hub in the Horn of Africa.

The new solar plant, supported by 11.2 km of 33 kV transmission lines and associated substations, forms a cornerstone of Green Berbera.

The project directly supports Somaliland’s National Electrification and Energy Sector Strategy, which aims to expand reliable electricity access, reduce dependence on imported diesel fuel, and transition toward a cleaner, more resilient and affordable power system.

Designed to generate approximately 10,000 MWh of clean electricity annually, the Berbera solar plant can supply power equivalent to nearly 28,000 households per year, significantly strengthening electricity reliability for residential, commercial and institutional consumers in the city.

By displacing diesel‑based generation, the project is expected to avoid approximately 6,890 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually, delivering meaningful climate benefits while improving energy security and reducing fuel costs.

Green Berbera: A Strategic Utility Transformation

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, Ali Alshimmari, CEO and Managing Director of GSU joined BEC’s board meeting as Vice Chairman to review the company’s renewable expansion roadmap and the next phases.

Alshimmari also announced the launch of the Green Berbera Vision - a structured transition of Berbera’s electricity system from diesel dependence to a renewable-powered utility supported by solar PV and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Green Berbera represents a structural shift in how electricity is generated and delivered across the city, establishing solar PV as the primary source of daytime generation, integrating battery storage to enhance grid stability and enable energy shifting, and transitioning diesel generation to a strategic reserve role rather than a core supply source.

Through its 45 per cent ownership stake in BEC - the only utility serving Berbera - GSU is guiding this transition in close coordination with local stakeholders. BEC currently operates 20.38 MW of solar capacity alongside 2 MWh of battery storage, with renewable capacity expected to double by 2027.

As a strategic port city, Berbera plays a central role in Somaliland’s trade and logistics ecosystem.

Through the Green Berbera Vision, the city is positioned to become a flagship renewable transition hub in East Africa - linking clean energy infrastructure with long-term economic resilience.

Alshimmari said: “Green Berbera positions the city not only as a cleaner power system, but as a more competitive regional port economy in the Horn of Africa. Reliable, cost-stable energy is fundamental to trade, logistics, and industrial growth. By transitioning from diesel dependency to a solar- and battery-backed utility model, Berbera is emerging as a practical example of how port cities in East Africa can modernise their energy systems while strengthening economic resilience.”

