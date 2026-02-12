Construction is progressing on Algeria’s 200-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in the Gara Djebilet area of Tindouf Province, one of the country’s largest renewable energy projects, local media reports said.

Tindouf Governor Dahou Mustapha inspected the site alongside representatives of the Chinese contractor and senior project officials, Arabic-language newspaper Elbilad said.

The project, valued at over 19 billion Algerian dinars ($147 million), is being built over a 400-acre site by Chinese contractor China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC). Construction started in March 2025 with completion targeted within 24 months.

Once operational, the solar plant will primarily supply electricity to the Gara Djebilet iron ore mine and its processing facilities, while also being connected to Tindouf via the high-voltage grid to improve power balance across the province. The solar power project also incorporates Algeria’s first battery energy storage system (BESS).

Last week, the Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune inaugurated the 950-kilometre Gara Djebilet-Tindouf-Bechar mining railway, built by China Rail Construction Corporation (CRCC), to support the giant Gara Djebilet iron ore mining project.

The mining project is a joint venture owned 51 percent by local company Feraal, a subsidiary of state-owned miner SONAREM, and 49 percent by the Chinese CMH consortium, which includes CGC, MCC, CWE and Haidai Solar.

The mining project will be also supplied by an 80MW solar plant project in Abadla, Béchar Province.

