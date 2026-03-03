Saudi Energy Company (SEC), formerly known as Saudi Electricity Company, has a power generation project pipeline of nearly 24 gigawatts (GW) under execution, it said in its 2025 financial statement released on Tuesday.

The projects include expansion of existing plants, strategic partnerships in thermal and renewable projects, fuel conversion from liquid fuels to natural gas, rehabilitation of legacy units, and life-extension programmes, the statement said.

The company rehabilitated 10 generation units this year, bringing the total to 45 and adding 2.1 GW.

In parallel, Phase I of the conversion of PP10 was completed, conversion of Rabigh 2 commenced, and plans are underway to convert five additional plants, the statement said.

PP10 power plant, located outside Riyadh, is one of the world's largest combined-cycle power facilities, delivering 3.5-3.7 GW of electricity to roughly 875,000 homes.

By the end of 2025, 12.3 GW of renewable capacity was connected to the grid.

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) totalling 8 gigawatt-hour (GWh) were commissioned and energised, and additional storage projects with 14 GWh capacity are under development.

The distribution network length exceeded 859,000 km, a 6.6 percent year-on-year growth in 2025, the statement said.

In January 2026, SEC had signed a $1.4 billion energy conversion pact with SPPC for the 1,179-megawatt (MW) Rabigh 1 expansion plant.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

