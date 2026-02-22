Oman National Engineering & Investment Co. (ONEIC) said it has secured a contract from Oman Electricity Transmission Co. (OETC) to construct a 132/33 kV Sultan Haitham City grid station, along with associated 132kV from Marbella Industrial grid station to Marbella grid station.



The contract is valued at 32 million Omani rials ($83.28 million) and has a duration of 18 months from the award date (February 22), the company said in a statement to the Muscat Stock Exchange.



The projects are part of several major projects awarded to the company, the statement added.



Covering an area of 14.8 million square metres (sqm), Sultan Haitham City will be home to 100,000 residents, nearly 20,000 homes and more than 2.9 million sq m of public space.



Last year, seven packages worth over OMR 206 million were underway across the first phase, ranging from internal roads to green spaces and core networks to community facilities.



In October 2024, OMR 228 million in infrastructure contracts were awarded for roads, tunnels, utilities and early services.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

