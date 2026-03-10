OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), Oman’s renewable energy company, expects its Riyah 1 and 2 and North Oman solar projects to be operational by the end of 2026 and collectively deliver 330 megawatts (MW) of renewable power.



The projects are being developed in partnership with France’s TotalEnergies at a combined investment of more than $230 million.



Riyah 1 and Riyah 2 wind projects are located at Petroleum Development Oman’s (PDO) Amin and West Nimr fields in southern Oman, while the North Oman Solar plant is located at Saih Nahaydah in northern Oman.

These projects will power PDO’s grid upon commissioning by year-end, OQAE said in a statement.



North Oman Solar (NOS) is progressing steadily toward the final stages of mechanical completion, with the project at 95 percent completion of tracker and photovoltaic (PV) module installation, with full PV module installation targeted for mid-March 2026.



In the Riyah 1 and Riyah 2 wind projects, seven wind turbines with a 200-metre tip height have been fully erected, with installation activities continuing to complete the remaining turbines.

All 36 wind turbine generators have arrived in Oman, with 19 already transported from the port to project sites. Wind turbine foundations have been completed, enabling the project teams to accelerate turbine erection and advance toward commissioning in the coming months, the statement said.



To date, nearly 30 percent of total project expenditure has been retained within the national economy, engaging local Omani companies across engineering, electrical systems, logistics, roads, civil works and specialist services.



The projects have achieved a 40 percent Omani workforce participation rate, generating 150 direct and indirect jobs across development and construction phases, OQAE said.

Established in 2020, OQAE, a subsidiary of the state-backed energy company OQ, is driving the country’s clean energy transition in line with Vision 2040 and Net Zero 2050.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.