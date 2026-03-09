KUWAIT CITY - Informed sources from Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy revealed ongoing efforts to reactivate six water production units at the Al-Zour South station this week following maintenance completion.

The ministry emphasized its commitment to readying electricity and water infrastructure for potential regional emergencies, ensuring operational resilience.

Restoring these units will inject 50 million imperial gallons into the water network daily, boosting production above consumption levels in preparation for summer peaks. The ministry is balancing maintenance with a steady supply to meet rising demand.

Power Line Repairs Nearing Completion After Drone Debris Damage

The ministry reported that technical teams have repaired seven of nine overhead power lines damaged by drone debris, with work intensifying on the final two. Repair timelines vary by damage severity, though some lines were restored in record time to minimize disruptions.

