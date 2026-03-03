IBRI: Construction work continues on the Al Hayal Dam in the Wilayat of Ibri, Al Dhahirah Governorate. The project is overseen by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, with the participation of the local community.

The dam has a storage capacity of 15,000 cubic metres. Its foundation is 150 metres long, and its crest is 170 metres long with a total height of 5.5 metres, in addition to 3-metre-high shoulders. The spillway is 135 metres long and 2.5 metres high. The dam’s foundation is 7 metres wide and the crest is 5.1 metres wide.

