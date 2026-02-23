A consortium led by Saudi-listed Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) has achieved financial closure for the Amiral Industrial Wastewater Treatment and Reuse project in Jubail Industrial City 2.

The loan was secured from First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Korea Development Bank and Qatar National Bank, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The total cost of the project is $500 million, including financing costs, the statement added.

Aqua Renew Company, the special-purpose vehicle, is jointly owned by Marafiq (40 percent), Veolia Middle East (35 percent), and Lamar Arabia Energy (25 percent).

The project aims to treat complex industrial wastewater streams generated from the Amiral facility, including spent caustic, utilising advanced treatment systems and new recovery technologies to enable reintegration of treated water back into industrial operations, supporting closed-loop reuse and improved energy efficiency.

In September 2025, Veolia and Orascom were awarded the civil works and an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with a duration of 30 years, set to begin in 2028.

The plant will have an annual capacity of nearly 8.8 million cubic metres, and the water reuse plant will be the biggest in the Middle East.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.