A consortium of France’s Veolia, Saudi Arabia’s Marafiq and Lamar Holding has signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco–TotalEnergies joint venture SATORP to develop a large-scale industrial water recycling project in Jubail Industrial City.

Veolia said in a statement that the plant will have a capacity of 8.8 million cubic metres per year, recycling water from complex industrial effluents while maximising resource recovery and reducing environmental impact.

The project includes a $500 million industrial effluent treatment facility, which will be built by a consortium of Veolia and Egypt's Orascom, and a 30-year operation and maintenance contract starting in 2028.

The deal builds on Veolia’s earlier sustainability initiatives in the Kingdom, including a joint venture with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu announced in 2025 to develop a hazardous waste-to-energy facility in Jubail 2, with an incineration capacity of 121,000 tonnes per year.

