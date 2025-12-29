Egypt and Lebanon have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to supply Lebanon’s Deir Ammar power plant with natural gas for electricity generation, as part of ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources stated on December 29th.

The agreement was signed in Beirut by Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Lebanon’s Minister of Energy and Water Joe Saddi.

Following the signing, Badawi said the MoU follows the outcomes of the recent visit to Lebanon by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

He noted that the agreement reflects Egypt’s role in supplying natural gas to Lebanon through its existing production, transportation, and export infrastructure.

During the visit, Badawi was received by the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, at Baabda Palace. President Aoun thanked Egypt for its support and said the agreement would help increase electricity generation in Lebanon.

Badawi added that gas cooperation is a current priority for both sides in light of Lebanon’s electricity needs.

He also said Egypt is prepared to share its experience in areas including gas exploration, production, transportation, and distribution. According to Badawi, joint working groups have been formed between the two ministries to coordinate this cooperation.

Badawi also met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon, Nabih Berri, at Ain El Tineh Palace.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations and cooperation in the gas sector.

Badawi said the two sides are working through joint teams to implement the agreed objectives and that Egypt is ready to share technical expertise with Lebanon.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).