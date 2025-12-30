Egypt has received $3.50 billion as part of an investment deal to develop a plot of land in the Samla and Alam Al-Roum area on the Northwest Coast, according to the Cabinet’s statement.

This is upon the agreement signed between Qatari Diar and the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) on 6 November 2025.

On his part, Mohamed Al-Homsani, spokesman for the Egyptian cabinet, highlighted that this sum represents the first instalment of the agreement.

Meanwhile, a second installment will be provided in the form of in-kind consideration, consisting of residential units within the project’s built-up area. It is expected to generate about $1.8 billion in sales upon delivery.

The NUCA is entitled to a share equivalent to 15% of the net profits of the joint project.

