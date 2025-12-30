Oil production in Oman recorded a 0.4 per cent increase by the end of November 2025, reaching approximately 333,940,700 barrels compared to 332,693,800 barrels during the same period in 2024, according to the latest preliminary data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The average daily production reached 999,800 barrels per day by the end of November 2025, compared to 993,100 barrels per day during the same period last year, reported ONA.

Meanwhile, the average oil price stood at approximately 71.6 US dollars per barrel, marking a decrease of 12.4 per cent compared to the 81.8 US dollars per barrel recorded during the corresponding period.

Regarding exports, the data clarified that total oil exports rose by 0.1 per cent to reach 282,339,300 barrels by the end of November 2025, compared to 282,192,100 barrels during the same period in 2024.

