The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has reassured South Africans that the country currently faces no immediate risk of fuel shortages, despite rising global oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting international markets.

In a media statement, the department said it remains in constant communication with oil companies operating in the country to ensure the stability and security of fuel supply.

The department is closely monitoring developments in West Asia and their potential impact on global oil markets and fuel prices.

Domestic production

“While prolonged geopolitical tensions may exert pressure on international oil prices, the department wishes to assure the public that there is currently no immediate risk of fuel shortages in South Africa,” it said.

Despite the closure of several refineries in recent years, South Africa currently has two operational crude oil refineries, namely NATREF and Astron Energy, in addition to the Sasol Secunda coal-to-liquids plant, which continues to play a critical role in domestic fuel production.

These facilities rely on crude oil imports sourced primarily from West Africa and increasingly from other countries across the African continent.

The department confirmed that the Astron Energy refinery is currently undergoing a planned maintenance shutdown.

However, the company has secured sufficient fuel imports through standard operational planning to meet supply requirements during the maintenance period.

Higher fuel price

The department said the continued rise in international crude oil prices is expected to result in higher fuel prices at the pump from April 2026.

The under-recovery in fuel prices has fluctuated since the onset of the conflict.

It said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates before the official fuel price adjustments for April are announced.

“Oil companies that currently import refined petroleum products from countries affected by the conflict are actively exploring alternative supply sources to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability in the domestic market.

“The department remains optimistic that the tensions will de-escalate in the near future, which would help stabilise global oil markets and contribute to improved fuel price conditions."

