Indian water technology company VA Tech Wabag (WABAG) announced on Monday that it has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract for a brackish water reverse osmosis (BWRO) plant in Saudi Arabia.

The repeat order was bagged from the Saudi Water Authority (SWA) for the BWRO plant with a capacity of 50 million litres per day (MLD) - 50,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) in Al Jouf, the company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

WABAG will design, supply, construct, and commission the plant over 14 months.

The facility will treat raw water supplied from bore well fields that contain rare elements, requiring robust pre-treatment using ceramic membrane technology, followed by micron cartridge filtration and reverse osmosis, to ensure long-term reliability and a sustainable water supply for the region.

“We have received the letter of award and contracting formalities will commence now,” the statement added.

The effective date for commencement of execution will be announced after the contract is signed.

While the contract value wasn't disclosed, WABAG categorises “large” orders in the $30- $75 million range.

SWA is responsible for regulating and monitoring water sector business and services to enhance water sustainability and achieve the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. It manages over 40 desalination plants, producing over 11 million m3/day, and over 139 ground- and surface-water purification stations, producing over 4 million m3/day.

