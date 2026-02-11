Ion Exchange, one of the leading water and environment management solution companies in India, has announced that its key subsidiary in Oman has secured a significant long-term contract worth RO73.5 million ($190.4 million) from Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) for its water and sewage facilities.

Ion Exchange operates in the sultanate through its joint venture with Hofincons & Co, Oman as Ion Exchange & Company. Hofincons is a specialist in providing industrial asset management services to the oil & gas sector and other heavy industries in Oman.

The JV specialises in providing water and wastewater treatment products, solutions and services to various industries in Oman such as steel, beverages, oil & gas besides catering to institutions and communities.

According to Ion Exchange, the project scope includes design, build, own, operate and maintenance services for a potable water facility and a sewage treatment facility in the South PDO Concession Area.

The contract spans a period of twenty years, underscoring PDO’s commitment to sustainable water infrastructure and environmental management in its operations, it stated.

The project will ensure the reliable supply of potable water and efficient sewage treatment services, supporting operational excellence and community well-being within the concession area, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

