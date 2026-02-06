Bahrain’s Ministry of Works is expected to award the construction works supervision contract for the Hidd Industrial Area Sewage Pre-Treatment Station Project in the first quarter.

The tender was issued on 7 September 2025, with bids submitted on 12 October 2025.

The contract award is expected in February 2026,” a source aware of the details said, adding that contract duration is 18 months.

The scope involves supervision of construction works of a new sewage pre-treatment station (PTS) with a design capacity of 24,000 cubic metres per day (m³/day). The PTS will be linked to the existing Muharraq deep gravity sewer network.

Companies that submitted bids for the contract included Egis International (405,593.090 Bahraini dinars or $1.08 million); p2m Middle East (BHD 389,675 or $1.04 million), AECOM Middle East (BHD 411,345.000 or $1.09 million), Urban Vision Company (BHD 200,781.610 or $0.53 million) and Sanad Engineering (BHD 298,400.000 or $0.79 million).

The bid submitted by Stantec Khonji (BHD 515,431.000 or $1.37 million) was suspended.

