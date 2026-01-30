The Government of Ras Al Khaimah, represented by the Public Services Department, has signed a long-term Sewage Treatment Agreement (STA) with a consortium comprising the UAE’s Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) and TAQA Water Solutions and France’s Saur International for the development and operation of the Ras Al Khaimah Wastewater Treatment Plant project.

The facility will have a treatment capacity of 60,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) and is designed to serve a potential population of around 300,000 upon completion, an official press statement said.

The emirate’s first public-private partnership (PPP) project will be delivered under a Build–Own–Operate–Transfer (BOOT) model with consortium e responsible for the design, financing, construction, commissioning, insurance, ownership, operation and maintenance of the plant and associated assets throughout the project lifecycle, before transferring ownership to the government at the end of the concession period.

Financial and concession details, project completion timelines weren't disclosed.

