Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) have opened financial bids for advisory services for their Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Independent Water Producer (IWP) and associated water transmission pipelines project.

The advisory tender titled 'DEWA & EtihadWE Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Independent Water Producer (IWP) And Water Transmission Pipelines Project' was floated on 19 January 2026 and closed on 26 January 2026.

According to bid data, Deloitte Professional Services submitted the lowest bid at AED 1.25 million ($340,367.62), followed by Strategy& Middle East at AED 1.54 million. (419,332.91) and EY Consulting at AED 1.57 million (427,501.74).

Project elements include Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant under the Independent Water Producer (IWP) model with a nominal production capacity of 180 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) with provisions for future expansion and potable water transmission pipelines, to convey desalinated water from the IWP plant outlet to designated DEWA/ Etihad WE network tie-in points, sources aware of the details said.

The transmission pipelines, with lengths ranging 15 km to 40 km (depending on tie-in points) form part of the same package and are not being procured as a separate contract.

Read more: DEWA announces 90% completion of first phase of desalination plant project in Hassyan complex

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.