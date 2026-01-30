Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has issued a tender for a front-end engineering design (FEED) consultancy contract covering two wastewater treatment and purification plants in Kuwait City.

The tender was released on 26 October 2025, with bid submissions deadline of 17 February 2026.

“The contract award is expected in June 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects. He added that completion is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028.

The project scope includes construction of two wastewater treatment and purification facilities with discharge capacities of 400,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) and 60,000m3/day, alongside all associated pumping lines and infrastructure.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

