Egypt’s Ministers of Water Resources and Irrigation and Agriculture reviewed joint projects and coordination mechanisms aimed at enhancing water management and boosting agricultural productivity during a meeting of the joint coordination committee between the two ministries.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to close collaboration with the Agriculture Ministry, stressing the importance of removing obstacles facing joint initiatives through sustained coordination. Strengthened cooperation, he said, will improve the efficiency of the water system, benefit farmers, and support national food security.

Agriculture Minister Alaa Farouk underscored ongoing efforts to enhance agricultural performance, maximise crop yields, and reinforce food security through integrated planning and implementation.

A central focus of the meeting was the completion of the first phase of Egypt’s private irrigation canals digitisation project earlier this month. The initiative, jointly implemented by the two ministries, established a digital platform for private canals and recorded data for more than 22,000 canals spanning over 17,000 kilometres across 11 irrigation directorates in seven governorates. The work was carried out by 44 joint technical teams.

Officials said the digitisation process will enable continuous monitoring of canal conditions, identify maintenance needs to be addressed by beneficiaries, support planning for future rehabilitation and upgrades, and facilitate the establishment and operation of water users’ associations. The project is expected to strengthen water resource management and promote more equitable water distribution.

The ministers directed technical teams to continue data entry and expand the project nationwide, including training additional personnel and setting a clear timetable to complete coverage across the Nile Valley and Delta.

Discussions also addressed next steps in modernising on-farm irrigation practices, including laser land levelling and raised-bed cultivation, both of which reduce water consumption while improving irrigation efficiency, crop productivity, and crop quality. Officials reaffirmed Egypt’s policy mandating modern irrigation systems in newly reclaimed sandy lands in accordance with national regulations.

Both ministers emphasised the need to establish a central joint unit to oversee irrigation development projects and the rollout of modern irrigation systems, ensuring effective governance from project design through implementation and impact assessment.

The meeting further reviewed coordination on irrigation and drainage improvements in areas overseen by the land reclamation authority, as part of broader national efforts to advance agricultural sustainability and optimise water management.

