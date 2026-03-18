Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials in Egyptian markets varied on Tuesday, March 17th, as per the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate reached EGP 16,958 per ton, reflecting a daily decrease of 9.1%.

Meanwhile, the price of ammonium nitrate jumped by 2.6% to EGP 23,340 per ton.

The price of urea also grew by 1.3% to EGP 24,318 per ton.

As for building materials, the price of gray cement hit EGP 4,109 per ton, registering a daily rise of 3.9%

Investment-grade iron was priced at EGP 36,505 per ton, up 0.6% daily.

On the other hand, Ezz Steel fell by 1.2% to EGP 38,257 per ton.