Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session on a negative note after the EGX30 index declined by 2.04% to 46,681.78 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also went down by 0.83% at 5,009.46 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV retreated by 0.66% to finish at 5,368.21 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 0.74% at 12,799.42 points and by 0.68% at 17,856.62 points, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover hit EGP 7.015 billion through the exchange of 2.378 billion shares over 164,118 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap reached EGP 3.329 billion.

Retail investors controlled 74.03% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors accounted for 25.96% of trading.

Egyptian traders represented 89.24% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 6.84% and 3.92%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 245.860 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 218.090 million and EGP 27.769 million, respectively.