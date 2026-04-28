Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approved the publishing of the prospectus on Nasr Company for Civil Works' inviting the company's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to decide on increasing the issued and paid-up capital by EGP 42 million through the issuance of 1-for-5 bonus shares, at a nominal value of EGP 1 per share, as per a bourse filing.

Once approved by the EGM, the capital is expected to rise to EGP 252 million from EGP 210 million.

In 2025, Nasr Company for Civil Works posted 11.44% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at EGP 60.347 million, compared to EGP 68.149 million.

Established in 1965, the company is engaged in the construction business. Its construction activities include the implementation of irrigation works, bridges, tunnels, ports, utilities, electrical works, roads, railways, land reclamation projects, public and residential buildings, and real estate and tourism development projects.