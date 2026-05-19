Arab Finance: The prices of fertilizers and building materials increased on Tuesday, May 19th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A ton of ammonium sulfate was priced at EGP 19,557, marking a daily increase of 13.9%.

The price of ammonium nitrate went up by 0.6% to EGP 24,705 per ton.

Urea’s price stabilized at EGP 25,347 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of grey cement rose by 4.3% to EGP 4,008, while a ton of investment-grade steel grew by 1.1% to EGP 38,046.

Meanwhile, the price of Ezz Steel recorded EGP 39,830 per ton.