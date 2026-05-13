Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) reflected fluctuations in prices of fertilizers and building materials on Tuesday, May 12th.

The price of a ton of ammonium sulfate decreased by 1% to EGP 17,682, while ammonium nitrate fell by 2.2% to EGP 23,982 per ton.

A ton of urea reached EGP 24,861, reflecting a daily drop of 1.8%.

In the building materials sector, grey cement was priced at EGP 4,136, with a daily increase of 3.9%.

The price of investment-grade steel hit EGP 37,430 per ton, while Ezz Steel reached EGP 39,626 per ton.