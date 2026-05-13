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Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of basic food commodities and vegetables on Tuesday, May 12th.
Rice reached approximately EGP 34.6 per kilogram, marking a daily increase of 1.8%.
On the other hand, the price of a kilogram of flour stood at EGP 25.4.
A kilogram of sugar was priced at EGP 33.1, down 1.4% on a daily basis.
Sunflower oil declined by 2.1% to EGP 98.9 per kilogram.
The price of tomatoes reached EGP 28 per kilogram, while potatoes cost EGP 14.6 per kilogram.