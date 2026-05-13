Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of basic food commodities and vegetables on Tuesday, May 12th.

Rice reached approximately EGP 34.6 per kilogram, marking a daily increase of 1.8%.

On the other hand, the price of a kilogram of flour stood at EGP 25.4.

A kilogram of sugar was priced at EGP 33.1, down 1.4% on a daily basis.

Sunflower oil declined by 2.1% to EGP 98.9 per kilogram.

The price of tomatoes reached EGP 28 per kilogram, while potatoes cost EGP 14.6 per kilogram.