Arab Finance: Prices for meat, poultry, fish, and dairy products fluctuated on Sunday, May 10th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of a kilogram of white poultry declined by 2.2% to EGP 98.6, whereas the price of meat increased by the same percentage daily to reach EGP 444.4 per kilogram.

Tilapia fish cost EGP 89.1 per kilogram, marking an increase of 1.8% daily.

In the dairy sector, the price of a liter of milk reached EGP 43.9, while a carton of white eggs recorded about EGP 117.9.