Arab Finance: Prices for meat, poultry, fish, and dairy products showed varied movements on Tuesday, May 19th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of a kilogram of white poultry dropped by 3.2% to EGP 90.9, while the price of the meat increased by 0.1% to EGP 434.8 per kilogram.

Tilapia fish climbed by 2.4% daily to EGP 90.5 per kilogram.

Packaged milk amounted to EGP 45.8 per liter, while a carton of white eggs cost EGP 125.6.

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