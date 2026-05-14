Arab Finance: The prices of poultry and meat witnessed varied movements on Wednesday, May 13th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of white poultry edged down by 0.4% to EGP 98.9 per kilogram, while the meat’s price climbed by 1.5% to EGP 437.4 per kilogram.

Tilapia fish was priced at EGP 89 per kilogram, reflecting a daily rise of 1.2%.

The price of a liter of packaged milk reached EGP 45.1, marking an increase of 1%.

Meanwhile, the price of a carton of white eggs amounted to EGP 122, with a daily drop of 0.2%.