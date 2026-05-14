Qashio, a Mena region spend management solutions company, has announced the launch of Qashio Corporate Travel, a new platform that allows employees to issue and use company cards while booking flights and hotels in one place.

By bringing employee cards, travel bookings, and all related expenses onto a single system, Qashio enables companies to fully consolidate travel spend, maintain policy compliance, and gain real-time visibility across every transaction.

The product is now available to both existing and new Qashio customers.

Launched ahead of the upcoming Eid and summer travel season, Qashio Corporate Travel allows companies to manage business travel bookings within the same platform they already use for expenses, cards, and approvals.

Finance teams can secure price-matched fares on flights and hotels, access exclusive corporate rates, and ensure that every booking is automatically categorised and supported by built-in reconciliation and receipt management.

Armin Moradi, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Qashio, said, "Corporate travel has traditionally been fragmented, manual, and difficult to control. With Qashio Corporate Travel, we are bringing travel into the same financial framework as every other company expense. Finance teams gain real-time visibility, stronger controls, and up to three per cent rebates, while employees get a smoother booking experience. This launch reflects how businesses in the region are evolving alongside national cashless strategies and higher expectations for transparency and efficiency.”

Beyond booking, Qashio Corporate Travel provides full visibility across travel and non-travel spend in one dashboard, with real-time tracking and automated reconciliation.

Companies can book trips within seconds from a global inventory of more than 200 airlines and 1.5 million hotels, use Qashio Cards or alternative payment methods, and earn Qashio Points on every booking.

A dedicated post-sale support centre manages inventory after purchase, while future enhancements will introduce travel ancillaries and structured approval flows to further align travel with internal finance policies.

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