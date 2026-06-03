Egypt will adopt a “Greening Cairo” project aimed at converting evacuated urban spaces into green areas to increase the per capita share of green spaces, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Tuesday.

Speaking during a meeting at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, Madbouly stated that upon the completion of ongoing restoration works and the upgrading of surrounding areas, “central Cairo” will become an open attraction drawing global tourist traffic. He noted the area will host various cultural and artistic activities, citing the recently launched “Art Street” in the downtown district as an example.

The meeting focused on following up on efforts to revive Islamic and historical landmarks in Cairo. Madbouly stated that state agencies are continuing their efforts to restore historical and heritage sites and develop their surroundings in accordance with directives from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The initiatives aim to preserve the architectural, historical, and cultural character of the sites and attract tourists.

During the meeting, officials presented updates on their respective portfolios.

Minister of Awqaf (Religious Endowments) Usama Al-Azhary reviewed the restoration of historical mosques and shrines.

Moreover, he stated these efforts, directed by Al-Sisi, are designed to safeguard Islamic heritage and Egyptian civilisational identity. Al-Azhary added that the project includes establishing integrated tourist routes that connect various historical sites to provide a comprehensive experience for visitors.

Similarly, Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber outlined the ongoing rehabilitation of Khedivial, historical, and Islamic Cairo.He detailed works to restore the visual appearance of these landmarks, alongside the rehabilitation and development of infrastructure within and surrounding the historical zones.

The meeting was also attended by Abdallah Hassan, Assistant Minister of Endowments for Administrative Affairs. Madbouly concluded the meeting by emphasising the general importance of the restoration projects alongside his directive to adopt the “Greening Cairo” initiative.

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