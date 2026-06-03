AMMAN — Total aircraft movements through Jordanian airports reached 29,096 during the first five months of the year, including 14,159 arrivals and 14,937 departures, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Daifallah Farajat said on Tuesday.

Announcing air traffic statistics for the Kingdom from the beginning of2026 through the end of May, Farajat highlighted “strong” operational activity across Jordan’s airspace and airports, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He added that overflight traffic recorded steady growth, with 42,273 aircraft transiting Jordanian airspace during the January-May period, underscoring the Kingdom’s strategic position as a safe and vital regional and international aviation corridor.

Farajat attributed the increase in air traffic to a number of aviation development projects, most recently the comprehensive review and modernisation of air navigation procedures within the Jordanian airspace, which was inaugurated during the Kingdom’s 80th Independence Day celebrations.

He reiterated CARC’s commitment to maintaining “the highest standards of aviation safety and security,” while continuing to develop air navigation infrastructure.

Farajat also praised the efforts of personnel across the commission and Jordanian airports in ensuring the “smooth and safe” operation of air traffic, noting that 25 airlines have resumed regular services to and from Jordanian airports.

He added that the number is expected to rise with the anticipated return of several European carriers, particularly low-cost airlines.

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