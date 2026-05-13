Arab Finance: The prices of meat, poultry, and dairy products varied on Tuesday, May 12th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

White poultry’s price increased by 1% to EGP 99.3 per kilogram, while meat price fell by 3.3% to EGP 430.8 per kilogram.

The price of a kilogram of tilapia fish hit EGP 88, reflecting a 1% drop.

Meanwhile, the price of a liter of milk fell by 2.5% to EGP 44.7, while a carton of white eggs recorded EGP 122.3, with a daily increase of 4.3%.