Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways is expanding its services across international markets, and will be resuming flights operations to Helsinki, Finland, and to Tokyo Haneda, Japan from July 15, 2026.

According to a statement by Qatar Airways, the flights to Helsinki will depart every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday with the flight schedule as follows:

Doha (DOH) to Helsinki (HEL) – Flight QR301: Departure 08:40; Arrival 15:30

Helsinki (HEL) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR302: Departure 17:05; Arrival 00:05

From August 1, additional flights to Helsinki will depart every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday in the following schedules:

Doha (DOH) to Helsinki (HEL) – Flight QR303: Departure 01:30; Arrival 08:20

Helsinki (HEL) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR304: Departure 09:50; Arrival 16:50

Qatar Airways further added that the flights to Tokyo Haneda (HND) from July 15, 2026, will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, and increase to daily operations from August 1 and will follow the below schedule:

Doha (DOH) to Tokyo Haneda (HND) – Flight QR812: Departure 07:50; Arrival 00:05

Tokyo Haneda (HND) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR813: Departure 01:35; Arrival 06:45

It further stated that the addition of Helsinki and Tokyo Haneda from July 15 will allow Qatar Airways serve over 160 global destinations during the summer, adding that that travellers from Australia, Kenya, and Southeast Asia will also benefit from the airline’s extensive global network.

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