Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, continues its fleet expansion through ongoing planned deliveries of 12 new aircraft throughout 2026, reinforcing its long-term transformation strategy focused on growth, operational efficiency, and enhanced global connectivity.

The continued fleet expansion strengthens Saudia’s position as a leading global airline by increasing operational capacity, improving network flexibility, and supporting the development of new international destinations while enhancing the overall guest experience.

This growth reflects Saudia’s strategic commitment to fleet modernisation in line with global aviation standards and evolving guest expectations.

Through the integration of next-generation aircraft and advanced cabin products, Saudia continues to enhance its role in connecting the world to the Kingdom.

Following the introduction of Saudia’s first Airbus A321XLR, the Airbus A321neo further enhances the airline’s narrow-body capabilities.

The aircraft features 20 Business Class seats and 168 Guest Class seats, with upgraded cabin design aimed at improving comfort, efficiency, and onboard experience.

The aircraft are equipped with high-speed inflight connectivity and improved seating, supporting both guest experience and operational performance.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: “Saudia’s fleet expansion strategy reflects a disciplined approach to building the capacity, efficiency, and readiness needed for the airline’s next phase of growth. In a highly competitive aviation sector, modernising and growing the fleet must be guided by clear market insight, network requirements, and alignment with national priorities under Saudi Vision 2030. This level of planning also extends to operational readiness, ensuring that each new aircraft entering service is supported by the required operational and maintenance capabilities.”

He added: “Preparing the workforce for fleet expansion is just as important as preparing the aircraft themselves. Saudia has already graduated new cohorts of pilots, cabin crew, and maintenance specialists through training programs aligned with the highest international aviation standards, ensuring operational readiness as new aircraft continue to join the fleet. With Saudia’s fleet expected to reach 161 aircraft by the end of the year, additional cohorts are currently undergoing training to support future deliveries. This reflects Saudia’s continued commitment to developing national talent and strengthening local content capabilities.” -TradeArabia News Service