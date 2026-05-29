Air India Express has launched its ‘Xpress Sale,’ offering 5 million seats with savings of up to 50% on Lite (Zero Check-in Baggage) and Value fares across its domestic and international network.

The sale is open for bookings from May 27 to May 31, for travel between June 15 and October 10.

Air India Express offers zero convenience fees for all bookings made on its official website and app during this sale.

The ‘Xpress Sale’ offers logged-in Tata Neupass members 20% off Business Class fares, which feature best-in-class legroom, complimentary ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, extra check-in baggage allowance and ‘Xpress Ahead’ priority services. Tata NeuPass members can also unlock an additional discount of up to ₹300 on flight bookings and earn up to 8% NeuCoins. Members can also benefit from up to 30% off ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, standard and prime seat selection, and excess baggage options such as 10 kg Xcess Check-In and 3 kg Xtra Carry-On.

The airline continues to provide specialised discounted fares and benefits for students, senior citizens, members of the armed forces (serving and retired) and their dependents, it said.

Through its recently launched campaign, ‘Xpress Wali Baat Hai’, featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi, Air India Express highlights the airline’s signature experience, including comfortable seating, ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, warm Indian hospitality, and a growing network that enhances connectivity across domestic and international destinations, it added.

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