Arab Finance: Prices of white poultry and meat declined in the local market on Sunday, May 3rd, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The poultry was priced at EGP 98.9 per kilogram, marking a daily decrease of 0.9%. The price of meat also dropped by 0.3% to reach EGP 447.2 per kilogram.

The price of a milk carton rose by 1.1% to EGP 44.5 per liter, whereas a carton of white eggs cost EGP 120.7.

Meanwhile, the price of a kilogram of tilapia rose by 1% to EGP 87.8.