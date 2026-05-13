Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indices varied during Tuesday’s trading session, with the EGX30 index down 0.77% to 54,058.75 points.

Both the EGX33 Shariah index and EGX35-LV index fell by 0.04% to 5,871.46 points and by 0.08% to 6,031.72 points, respectively.

The EGX100 index added 0.86% at 14,935.82 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index closed the session higher by 0.71% at 20,825.02 points.

A total of 2.251 billion shares were traded at a value of EGP 12.110 billion over 231,817 transactions. The market cap hit EGP 3.822 trillion.

Individuals took over 70.84% of total trading transactions, while institutions represented 29.15%.

Egyptians controlled 81.42% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 4.66% and 13.92%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 240.711 million and EGP 91.779 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 332.490 million.